Ruslan Sabirli: Collaboration Between CINEMO And Tiktok Is Evolving

The collaboration between CINEMO and TikTok is evolving, said Ruslan Sabirli, founder and director of the festival, and an actor, Azernews reports.

"Our collaboration with TikTok, which started last year as part of the festival, continues to grow. During the first festival, film screenings and the awards ceremony for the winners were broadcast live on the official account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the Caucasus. This year, we plan to repeat this, and in addition, we have added a new category, CINEMO TikTok, within the festival. Thus, on the TikTok platform, which is the official media partner of the festival, the contest #Cinemo2024 has kicked off. The winners will receive a valuable set of equipment for live streaming," said Ruslan Sabirli.

CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video. The festival operates under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think, just shoot on phone!).

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .

The jury will select winners from among the submitted films. Details about the participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund, etc., can be found on the festival's website: .

