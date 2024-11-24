Ruslan Sabirli: Collaboration Between CINEMO And Tiktok Is Evolving

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The collaboration between CINEMO and TikTok is evolving, said
Ruslan Sabirli, founder and director of the festival, and an actor,
Azernews reports.
"Our collaboration with TikTok, which started last year as part
of the festival, continues to grow. During the first festival, film
screenings and the awards ceremony for the winners were broadcast
live on the official account of the TikTok streaming community in
Central Asia and the Caucasus. This year, we plan to repeat this,
and in addition, we have added a new category, CINEMO TikTok,
within the festival. Thus, on the TikTok platform, which is the
official media partner of the festival, the contest #Cinemo2024 has
kicked off. The winners will receive a valuable set of equipment
for live streaming," said Ruslan Sabirli.
You can find the contest details in the mobile app or by
following this link:
CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival is organized by SBRLY
with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan
Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for
short-form mobile video. The festival operates under the slogan
"Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think, just shoot on
phone!).
The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official
account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the
Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .
The jury will select winners from among the submitted films.
Details about the participation conditions, film requirements,
prize fund, etc., can be found on the festival's website: .
Any questions can be directed to the festival's email and social
media accounts:
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook:
Instagram:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli, and Turkic.
