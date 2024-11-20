VIOTAS, Leading Irish Smart Grid Company, Launches First US Office In Texas To Support The ERCOT Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VIOTAS , Ireland's pioneering smart grid firm, has officially established its first U.S. presence with the launch of VIOTAS Texas LLC, celebrated in Houston, Texas. The Company's flagship boasts the ability to use large electricity customers to heal sudden power grid imbalances faster than the blink of an eye. This helps to avert blackouts and supports increasing on the grid, all while generating revenue for participating electricity customers. The new office marks a strategic milestone in the company's international expansion and its commitment to revolutionizing energy solutions within the U.S. power grid, starting specifically in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) Ancillary Service Market. The launch event drew representatives from across Texas's energy sector, featuring remarks from the company's Guest of Honor, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, and was supported by Enterprise Ireland USA and the Consulate General of Ireland in Austin.Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, Geraldine Byrne Nason, commented: "I am delighted to celebrate the launch of VIOTAS Texas, marking an important milestone in the company's international journey. The establishment of this business in Houston underscores not only VIOTAS' commitment to innovation and growth but also the strength of the enduring business ties between Ireland and the United States. As an Irish company at the forefront of smart grid technology solutions, VIOTAS is bringing leading-edge technology and expertise to Texas, further enhancing collaboration between our two nations. I look forward to seeing the positive impact VIOTAS will make in the U.S. energy market, and I congratulate the entire team on this significant achievement."Jessica Baker, SVP for Industrial, Energy & Aerospace for Enterprise Ireland USA, added:"Enterprise Ireland is proud to have supported VIOTAS on their journey from a pioneering start-up in Ireland to a global leader in smart grid technology solutions. Through market discovery funding, innovation support, and international expansion initiatives, we have witnessed VIOTAS leverage Irish ingenuity to achieve remarkable growth and significantly impact global markets. The launch of VIOTAS Texas is a testament to their vision and determination, underscoring the strength of Irish innovation on a global stage. We congratulate the entire VIOTAS team on this major milestone and look forward to supporting their continued success in the U.S. and beyond."Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, VIOTAS has become a leader in developing and deploying Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), that enable large electricity customers to get paid for balancing the power grid through automatic load control. By using this to help Independent System Operators (ISOs) to balance the grid, fewer traditional power plants are required and a greater amount of renewable energy can be used. The company now operates in Ireland, Australia, and Texas, bringing its proprietary technologies and deep engineering expertise to global markets. Since its inception in 2013 by Co-Founders Dr. Paddy Finn and Duncan O'Toole, VIOTAS has evolved from a small shoebox office with a handful of employees to a global business with over 110 employees worldwide, driven by innovation and a commitment to addressing global energy challenges.VIOTAS, unique among its competitors, designs and develops all software and hardware solutions in-house without relying on off-the-shelf technology. This places VIOTAS at the cutting edge of grid technology with sophisticated AI forecasting and trading capabilities developed to address complex markets. With 40% of its business dedicated to R&D, VIOTAS operates a research & development hub in Krakow, Poland, and collaborates with its manufacturing partners, to ensure full control over its product lifecycle and maintaining high standards in technology delivery.All VPPs are monitored and managed 24/7 from VIOTAS' Network Operations Center in Limerick, ensuring seamless support across global markets.Dr. Paddy Finn, Co-Founder, CEO, and CTO of VIOTAS, shared:"Texas is experiencing rapid economic growth, and a modernized power system is essential to fully unlock this potential. As Texas transitions to more renewable energy, electricity consumers will play an increasingly vital role in maintaining grid balance and stability. VIOTAS enables this flexibility in milliseconds, not minutes-maximizing revenue for participating consumers while ensuring a reliable power grid for all. Texas's ERCOT has long been recognized as a global leader in electricity market innovation, and we are excited to contribute to this next phase of progress."Dr. Paddy Finn, a former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist and Deloitte Fast50 winner, is a recognized expert in energy systems innovation, holding a PhD in Demand Response from the University of Limerick. In his role as Adjunct Professor in Smart Energy Systems, Paddy maintains close ties with the University fostering hands-on learning initiatives like the Immersive Software Engineering Program, providing internships to students with hands-on experience working on real projects. A recognized leader in smart grid technology, Paddy collaborates with regulatory bodies worldwide, providing expertise and insights to shape the future of flexibility and grid resilience for power systems globally.Co-Founder and Commercial Director of VIOTAS, Duncan O'Toole, added:"We are incredibly proud to bring VIOTAS' innovative solutions to Texas, a milestone that reflects our team's expertise and dedication. Texas and Ireland share unique characteristics in their electricity systems, both functioning as island grids with ambitious renewable energy goals. Building on our successes in Ireland and, more recently, Australia, we're excited to apply our expertise in the ERCOT market, tackling challenges and capitalizing on opportunities within this complex landscape. We see an immediate need for Load Resources in ERCOT to be actively and dynamically managed with real and near time trading of available load to maximise returns for participants. We look forward to forging strong partnerships that enhance the stability and resilience of the power grid, bringing our cutting-edge technology to meet future challenges in ERCOT."Duncan is a Co-Founder of VIOTAS and brings years of commercial experience to help the business realise its global ambitions. With a background in renewable energy trading, Duncan is the Founder of Captured Carbon Ltd (CCL), a renewable energy trading and consulting company which he has grown from a sole trader to an international trading operation with annual revenues of approx. €100m. Duncan has nearly two decades of experience in energy industry. He is passionate about helping businesses enable green energy, instead of simply procuring it. His achievements in advancing sustainable business practices earned him a finalist spot in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2024.With Texas experiencing rapid population growth, electricity demand is surging, with projections to almost double to a peak of 150 GW (gigawatt) by 2030. This escalating demand places significant stress on the ERCOT market, making grid flexibility more critical than ever. As renewable energy capacity continues to expand, the need for innovative solutions and new technologies to enable effective demand response for large electricity consumers is becoming essential. Additionally, Texas has become a magnet for Fortune 500 companies and data centers, further intensifying energy requirements as these major players establish their operations in the State, adding both economic momentum and strain to the grid.The launch of VIOTAS Texas signals a new era for smart grid solutions in ERCOT, with the company poised to make a significant impact on the market's efficiency, sustainability, and grid resilience.

Trang Nguyen, Marketing Manager

VIOTAS

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.