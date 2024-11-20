عربي


Amir Leaves Costa Rica Heading To Colombia

11/20/2024 7:18:35 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left today, November 20, the capital San Jose after an official visit to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica, heading to the capital Bogota on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Colombia.

His Highness was seen off at Juan Santamaria International Airport by the First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica HE Stephan Brunner Neibig, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica HE Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Costa Rica HE Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Dosari, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

MENAFN20112024000063011010ID1108908839


The Peninsula

