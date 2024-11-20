Trump Picks Matt Whitaker As Ambassador To NATO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald chose former acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker, from Iowa, to serve as US ambassador to the NATO.

Commending Matt in a statement, Trump said he is "a strong warrior and loyal patriot who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended."

"Matt will strengthen relationships with our Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST," Fox News quoted Trump as saying on Wednesday.

"I have full confidence in Matt's ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication.

"I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World," the President-elect added. (end)

