U.S. Announces $275M In New Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has announced $275 million in a new security assistance package to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said this in a press release issued on Wednesday, according to Ukrinform.

"As part of the surge in security assistance that announced on September 26 to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position, the Department of Defense (DoD) today announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the Pentagon said.

It added that this Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $275 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including munitions for rocket systems and artillery and anti-tank weapons.

The new security assistance package includes:



Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

60mm and 81mm mortar rounds;

Unmanned Aerial Systems;

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Small arms and ammunition;

Demolitions equipment and munitions;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.



"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the press release said.