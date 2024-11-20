Marchese & Maynard LLP Donates To Naval Academy Parents Club For 42Nd Annual All Academy Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marchese & Maynard LLP, trust and estate attorneys located in New York, supports a night of honor and celebration for service academy families and alumni.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marchese & Maynard LLP , a prominent New York-based trust and estate law firm, announces a donation to the Naval Academy Parents Club of Long Island (NAPCLI) in support of the upcoming 42nd Annual All Academy Ball. This contribution will help sponsor an evening of honor and celebration, which brings together cadets, midshipmen, alumni, and their families from various U.S. service academies.

The All Academy Ball is a cherished tradition, offering a festive night of cocktails, dinner, dancing, and raffles. This year's event will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 9:30 PM at The Inn at New Hyde Park. The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour, followed by a formal dinner and a night of celebration. The event not only honors the commitment of current and past attendees of the nation's service academies but also provides an opportunity for families and the local community to show their support.

Marchese & Maynard LLP's contribution is part of their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, particularly in supporting events and organizations that celebrate service and dedication to the nation. "This event celebrates the values of honor, courage, and commitment, which align closely with our firm's ethos. We hope our contribution helps make this year's celebration memorable for all attendees," said a spokesperson for Marchese & Maynard LLP.

Organizers of the All Academy Ball encourage additional donations to help cover the cost for Midshipmen attending the event. Attendees interested in donating raffle prizes or funds can indicate their support when submitting their RSVPs.

The RSVP deadline is December 1, 2024. Civilians and officers can attend for $125 per person, while Midshipmen can attend at no charge. RSVPs and payments should be sent to Sean Grygiel at 642 Park Avenue, Manhasset, NY 11030.

For more information about the event or to inquire about donation opportunities, please contact the Naval Academy Parents Club of Long Island.

Marchese & Maynard LLP is a leading law firm specializing in trust and estate planning, elder law, and asset protection. With a focus on providing personalized legal solutions, the firm is dedicated to helping clients secure their legacy and protect their family's future.

