First Charge Honored As 2024 Green Product Of The Year By BIG Awards For Business

CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, the trusted school and provider to millions of families and leader in electrified student transportation, announced today that First Charge, the company's modular, scalable charging solution, has been recognized as the Green Product of the Year by

2024 BIG Awards for Business . Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this prestigious award celebrates the companies, products, and leaders making a significant impact by reshaping their industries and setting new standards for success.

First Charge, the flexible, cost-effective charging infrastructure for electric bus fleets and medium-to-heavy-duty vehicles, has enabled First Student to accelerate electric school bus deployment in districts across North America. First Charge is First Student's above-ground, trenchless infrastructure solution designed to charge electric vehicles and simplify the electrification process. It can save districts up to 50% on construction costs and leads to faster EV adoption by eliminating the need for time-intensive and cost-prohibitive trenching, even in cold weather climates. First Charge can also support other last-mile services for medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles such as dump trucks, garbage trucks, and even postal/delivery vehicles.

First Student has installed First Charge in 21 school districts, with 49 more under construction across North America. The infrastructure system has helped First Student go from three to four million miles driven

in its electric school buses in a matter of six months, saving 533,325 gallons of diesel and preventing 11,935,803 pounds in carbon emissions.

"First Charge is changing the way we electrify student transportation, freeing up valuable resources for districts to focus on educating students and accelerating electric deployments as well as our ability to deliver clean, quiet and safe rides to school," said First Student CEO and President John Kenning. "We are honored by this recognition and thank the Business Intelligence Group for highlighting First Charge, naming it the Green Product of the Year. First Charge is making it easier than ever for school districts to afford, install and scale their electric school bus fleet. As we continue to pursue innovations in the mold of First Charge, First Student will always put our mission first, providing unmatched service with healthier rides for children, so they are starting the day ready for success."

"For 13 years, the BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress and resilience are not only advancing their fields, but also inspiring a global movement," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to First Student for driving forward a brighter future with First Charge."

First Charge is at the center of a landmark demonstration project

from First Student and Con Edison in Brooklyn, New York. It revolutionizes how students are transported to school and how cities and utilities power their grids. First Charge will power a fleet of 12 electric school buses topped with solar panels. These panels, along with solar arrays on the facility's rooftop, will create a unique energy generation, battery storage and power delivery system. The

system

will utilize Vehicle-to-Everything technology, allowing Con Edison the ability to send clean solar-generated power anywhere on the grid using school bus batteries.

First Charge can support up to 25 electric school buses per power management module. Most firms hired by school districts to design a power distribution solution to promote effective electric school bus operations choose to bury cable underground. Burying cables requires digging and trenching, an expensive approach that limits future expansion and disrupts residents, businesses and operations. Once buried, the infrastructure can no longer be modified to accommodate changing lot requirements as a school district grows its electric school bus fleet. First Charge is crucial in First Student's commitment to transitioning 30,000 diesel vehicles to electric by 2035.

About First Student

As

North America's

leading school transportation solutions provider, First Student strives to provide unmatched care and the safest ride to school to 5.5 million students daily. With a team of highly trained drivers, the company will complete 1 billion student trips during the 2024-25 school year. First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, scheduling, maintenance, and charter services. Its fleet includes about 45,000 buses.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award program , business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

