Yamaha Music School's Global 70Th Anniversary Celebrated In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Yamaha School's Global 70th anniversary was celebrated under the patronage of Qatar National Library (QNL) president and of State HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari.

The ceremony at QNL was hosted by Fifty One East and Yamaha Music School Doha. Japanese embassy counselor Maki Yamaguchi, Yamaha Music Gulf FZE managing director Jin Sakamoto, Yamaha Corporation's Music School Business Planning Group manager Yasuaki Inomoto, Fifty One East chairman and managing director Bader al-Darwish, and Yama Music School Doha students, their families, and teachers were present.

Sakamoto stated that the event in Qatar not only commemorates Yamaha Music School's 70-year legacy but also acknowledges Yamaha Music School Doha as a leading institution within the GCC.

"This school exemplifies our philosophy of spreading the joy of music and nurturing natural talent. Thanks to Fifty One East's dedicated partnership, Yamaha Music School Doha has become a beacon for music education in the region, reflecting our shared vision of promoting musical education and cultural enrichment."

Al-Darwish added: "At Fifty One East, we are honoured to celebrate this incredible milestone with Yamaha Music School, an institution that shares our passion for enriching communities through music and the arts. Over the past 30 years, our collaboration with Yamaha has nurtured a thriving music scene here in Qatar, culminating in the recognition of Fifty One East as the 'Best Yamaha Music School Operator in the Middle East and Africa'. We believe in fostering creativity that inspires people and we're committed to this mission throughout our remarkable journey."

The anniversary event began with the National Anthem of Qatar, performed by acclaimed pianist Hala Alemadi and then the National Anthem of Japan, performed by Tomoki Kirita. Following welcome remarks, select students from Yamaha Music School Doha – Julien Torfeh, Santiago Banales, Vadim Morin and Valentina Rami – showcased their talents, along with performances by school instructors Cynthia Bousnadiego, Emanuel Travios, Gabriel Martinez, Germán Faig, and Oidel Cruz. The event concluded with a Brass Quintet performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since its founding in 1954, Yamaha Music School has grown into a global institution with over 750,000 students and 20,000 teachers in 6,400 locations worldwide. The school has cultivated countless musical talents, with alumni who have gone on to become award-winning musicians, composers, and performers.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Doha branch has expanded its curriculum from group classes to personalised music courses, further establishing itself as the leading music school in the region.

As one of the longest-standing Yamaha partners in the Gulf region, Fifty One East has played a pivotal role in enhancing Qatar's arts and culture scene, a statement added.

