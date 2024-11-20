Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Can Unlock Up To 40% Decreased Data Center Energy Use And A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Izabela Jasinska, Immersion Cooling Growth Venture Leader

The profound impact of visionaries like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates is undeniable. From multifunctional to user-friendly personal computers, their breakthroughs have transformed our relationship with technology, making it indispensable in our daily lives.

Data centers are the backbone of that and power everything from AI to life-saving medical equipment. Data center demand is on the rise, but that also comes with a new set of challenges and opportunities for innovation:



In 2022, data centers consumed 460 TWh of electricity , matching Japan's energy use.

They account for 1% of global energy-related carbon emissions .

Energy consumption is expected to double by 2026 .

Daily, data centers consume 300,000 gallons of water . They cover millions of square feet of land .

At this year's Supercomputing Conference (SC24), our team is hearing these same challenges echoed across stakeholders. Thankfully we have a solution to share – OpteonTM 2P50 developmental fluid for two-phase immersion cooling (2-PIC) can help solve the data center energy and water crisis, making sustainability a reality. This innovation can:



Reduce cooling energy consumption by up to 90% and overall energy use by 40%.

Nearly eliminate water use .

Shrink the physical space required by 60%.

Low global warming potential ( GWP ) of 10 Enhance circularity , since fluid can be recovered, reprocessed and reused in perpetuity.

To pressure test those stats, we recently completed a study with LiquidStack and Syska Hennessy to compare performance across climates and technologies. The study confirmed that OpteonTM 2P50 can significantly reduce the energy use, total cost of ownership, and operational expenses by up to 88.6% compared to other liquid cooling techniques.

We're eager to bring this revolutionary solution to the data center market, but to do so, we need the partnership and support of the value chain. If you're interested in learning about OpteonTM 2P50, download the case study or contact us with your questions. My team and I would love to engage and discuss more.

