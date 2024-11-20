An Actionable Roadmap To Streamline Your Sustainability Strategy Webinar Series

(MENAFN- 3BL)

Nasdaq ESG Solutions' CSRD readiness series is tailored to help you navigate the complexities of preparing for the CSRD with Nasdaq's ESG Solutions ecosystem as your partner. No matter where your organization is on its journey to sustainability reporting, you will walk away with actionable insights that will streamline your strategy and workflow. Our ESG specialists hosted two sessions covering:



Understanding regulatory requirements for CSRD compliance

Conducting a gap assessment to identify areas for improvement

Establishing efficient data collection mechanisms using tools like Nasdaq MetrioTM

Engaging stakeholders to align ESG reporting with expectations Implementing governance strategies, risk management, and performance metrics to drive transparency and sustainable practices

Session 1: The Nasdaq ESG Solutions Ecosystem and Product Experience

A deep dive on the technologies designed to streamline your data collection, engagement, oversight, and disclosure processes.

Session 2: Five Things to do to Prepare for CSRD

Hear from Nasdaq thought leaders and guest speakers on 5 things they are doing to prepare for CSRD, and how you can too.

