TIDEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOSTS PROJECT MFG STUDENT MARITIME WELDING COMPETITION & TMG CAREER DISCOVERY DAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winners of the Maritime Welding Competition in Virginia

Student reads the Maritime Welding competition project instructions

Student using a grinder in the competition

Tidewater Community College Skilled Trades Academy hosted the Maritime Welding event

Project MFG, Tidewater Community College, and TMG's Virginia Talent Pipeline Project (VA TPP) partnered together to make this event a success

Local Students Compete in a Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition and a Career Discovery Event for Virginia Talent Pipeline Program

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over 100 students, representing 10 training providers, participated in the Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition and Career Discovery Day at the Tidewater Community College Skilled Trades Academy, in Portsmouth, VA., Nov. 19.Project MFG along with TMG's Virginia Talent Pipeline Project (VA TPP) partnered to bring awareness to the Navy's significant demand for critical trade skills by inviting local schools and technical training centers to attend a Maritime Welding Competition and Career Discovery Day. The VA TPP is one of several training pipelines creating opportunities, building the workforce, and connecting more people to the Navy mission. Project MFG seeks to engage students the Hampton Roads area by creating a maritime-focused welding and fabrication competition that highlights the manufacturing skills needed in the local industrial base workforce.The Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition, hosted by Tidewater Community College Skilled Trades Academy and run by Project MFG, included 22 local competitors from area high schools and community and technical education (CTE) centers. Competitors raced against a two-hour clock to weld a naval-themed project.The competition project was designed to test the contestants' welding proficiency requiring them to follow precise instructions to complete a project while demonstrating their knowledge of welding techniques, safety procedures, and equipment handling. This Maritime Welding Competition not only showcased the students' skills but also highlighted the significance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern manufacturing workforce. As industries evolve, events like these play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the manufacturing industry.A panel of expert welders and industry professionals from Allfirst, Bay Metals & Fabrication, and Mills Marine & Ship Repair assessed the students' work, evaluating the quality of their welds, the precision of their measurements, and their adherence to safety protocols.The winners were announced based on their performance throughout the competition and the first, second, and third-place winners received prizes including a brand-new welding hood from Lincoln Electric and a box of tools from Linde Gas! Alongside that, the first and second-place winners were invited to participate in Project MFG's National Maritime Championship in the Spring.Winners of the competition are as follows:1st place – Austin Wert from T.H. Badger Technical School2nd place – Thomas Thach from the Advanced Technology Institute (ATI)3rd place – Elizabeth Otocka from the Advanced Technology Institute (ATI)The Career Discovery Day was held in parallel to the Maritime Welding Competition and managed by the VA TPP drew over 100 students who were given the opportunity to speak with potential employers to learn about their role in the defense industrial base and the available opportunities in critical shipbuilding and ship sustainment trades. Program participants also had the chance to gain exposure to local industries and opportunities in modern manufacturing.Senior Chief Paul Schiro, the Deputy Flag Sponsor for the Navy's Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) Program delivered a keynote speech at the Career Discovery event, highlighting the vital role skilled trade professionals play in national safety and the Navy's commitment to developing future generations through programs like the Talent Pipeline.Events like this are addressing trade skills gaps impacting the Navy's success in building and maintaining Navy platforms and systems. Hiring new, skilled employees and bolstering our existing workforce requires a networked community and innovative approaches to train and employ skilled workers.For more information on the Virginia Talent Pipeline Project, visit:For more information on Project MFG, visit:

Amy Moyer

Project MFG

+1 913-634-5404

email us here

