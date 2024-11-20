70S, 80S, 90S RETRO Concert Series Debuts In Hollywood, Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AURORA Retro Nights announces its inaugural concert series, "70's, 80's, 90's RETRO Concert," set to take place on March 22, 2025, at ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood, Florida. As part of the City of Hollywood's 2025 centennial celebration, the event aims to make history and spark a new retro comeback.

This concert will feature a lineup of performers, bringing together lovers to celebrate the greatest hits from the golden ages. Performers whose music plays on every station, movie, and restaurant will be brought back live - the original legends. In line with the ongoing trend of nostalgia and revival in the music industry, our mission is to bring back different legendary performers each year.

Event Highlights:



Date: March 22, 2025

Location: ArtsPark at Young Circle, Hollywood, FL

Lineup: Featuring performances by The Commodores, Blue Öyster Cult, and Journey former lead vocalist Steve Augeri Ticket Information: Tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite

About AURORA Retro Nights: AURORA, established in 2023, was founded on the belief that legendary performers from the golden ages of music can be brought back. In the context of an evolving music industry and an ever-growing demand for live music events, our organization aims to cater to a niche often overlooked despite Florida's numerous festivals. The goal is to create an annual concert series featuring renowned performers, catering to the diverse musical interests of Florida's residents and visitors.



Sponsorship and Partnerships: We are actively seeking sponsors, partners, and vendors to join us in launching Florida's newest premier concert series. Interested parties can contact [email protected] for more details on available opportunities.

