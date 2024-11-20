Croatia, Denmark secure spot in 2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals

(MENAFN) Croatia and Denmark secured their spots in the 2024-25 Nations League quarterfinals on Monday, joining the ranks of already-qualified teams. Croatia, led by captain Luka Modric, earned a crucial 1-1 draw at home against Portugal, with defender Josko Gvardiol scoring the equalizer to cancel out Joao Felix's first-half opener. The draw was enough to ensure Croatia finished second in Group A1 with eight points, behind Portugal, who topped the group with 14 points. Croatia’s qualification was sealed after needing at least one point to progress to the next stage.



In the same group, Scotland secured a dramatic 2-1 win over Poland, with Andy Robertson scoring a last-minute header to clinch the victory. However, Poland, who finished bottom of the group with just four points, were relegated to League B. Scotland, with seven points, will now participate in the relegation playoffs.



Denmark also earned a place in the Nations League quarterfinals after drawing 0-0 against Serbia in their final group match. The result, combined with Serbia's late red card to Strahinja Pavlovic, allowed Denmark to finish second in Group A4 with eight points. Spain, who had already qualified, topped the group with 16 points. Serbia and Switzerland, who finished third and fourth in the group, will enter the relegation playoffs, with Switzerland relegated to a lower league.



As a result, the League A quarterfinals, scheduled for March 20-23, 2025, will feature Portugal, Croatia, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Denmark. The semifinals will take place in early June 2025, with the final set for June 8, 2025, to crown the season's champions.

