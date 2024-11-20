Estonia warns EU must be ready for transferring troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Estonian Foreign Margus Tsahkna has called on EU nations to prepare for sending military forces to Ukraine, especially if US President-elect Donald brokers a peace deal between Kiev and Moscow. In an interview with the Financial Times, Tsahkna emphasized that membership offers the best security guarantee for Ukraine, but if Trump opposes it, the EU must take responsibility and deploy once the fighting ceases. Tsahkna noted that while Ukraine’s President Zelensky sees NATO membership or nuclear weapons as the only options for security, an immediate NATO invitation remains part of Ukraine’s strategy to end the conflict with Russia.



Tsahkna acknowledged that achieving security guarantees for Ukraine would be complicated without US backing, but the EU must still prepare to step in. He expressed concern about the EU's ability to guarantee Ukraine's security without the US and highlighted the necessity for Europe to strengthen its defense industry. Estonia, a strong supporter of Ukraine, has raised concerns about relying solely on US decisions regarding the future of the conflict. Tsahkna urged the EU to reshape its security structure to better respond to Ukraine's evolving role as NATO’s first line of defense.



Despite uncertainty surrounding Trump’s plans to end the conflict, Tsahkna stressed that the EU cannot simply wait for US decisions on the matter.

