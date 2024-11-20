(MENAFN) The current state of American is characterized by intense competition between the factions, each vying for influence in a rapidly shifting landscape. The aftermath of the 2020 election saw former President Donald and his supporters falsely claim election fraud, leading to the infamous January 2021 Capitol riot—a historic act of defiance, widely considered a tantrum rather than a legitimate protest. Now, in 2024, the political tensions are far from over, but this time it is the Biden administration that is at the center of controversy. Instead of focusing on domestic political battles, the Biden team has decided to escalate tensions on the global stage by approving a risky and controversial military decision.



For the first time, the U.S. has authorized the use of American-supplied ATACMS missiles to target Russian territories, a major shift in policy after long hesitation. This development marks a significant change, as it not only involves Ukraine's use of these advanced missiles but also requires substantial Western support, particularly from NATO countries. The situation is made even more volatile because these strikes are now being directed into regions that Russia fully considers its own territory, not just disputed areas that were once part of Ukraine. This move has raised alarm among European allies, with Germany, France, and Britain expressing reservations or hesitation about fully backing the U.S. on this matter. Germany, for example, has rejected sending the Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, signaling potential rifts within NATO.



The news of this policy shift was first leaked to the media, with the New York Times reporting the change on November 18. Just one day later, the White House refrained from confirming or denying the leak, adding to the confusion and tension surrounding the issue. The fact that ATACMS missiles were used to strike the Bryansk region in Russia is confirmation that the decision is real and has already had significant implications on the battlefield.



What makes this situation even more explosive is that the missiles being used are not just from Ukraine's arsenal—they require direct NATO involvement to operate effectively. This makes the strikes a joint NATO-Ukrainian effort, rather than a purely Ukrainian initiative, deepening the involvement of Western powers in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long warned that any attack on Russian soil using Western-supplied weapons would be viewed as an act of war against Russia itself, and the Biden administration’s move appears to have pushed the situation to the brink.

