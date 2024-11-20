Garmin Inreach Messenger Plus Wins 2025 CES Best Of Innovation Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trailblazing satellite communicator brings home prestigious honor

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced that its inReach® Messenger Plus SOS satellite communicator was named a 2025 Consumer Show (CES®) Best of Innovation winner in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category. The annual awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Association, honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. Of the more than 3400 submissions into this year's program, less than 1% received the coveted Best of Innovation designation.

A technological evolution, the inReach Messenger Plus is Garmin's first satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging in addition to global two-way texting, location sharing and SOS capabilities1. A valuable tool for anyone who ventures beyond cell service – by land, sea or air – the inReach Messenger Plus offers a more personal and emotional way to communicate with friends and family, along with user-friendly navigation and a way to seek help in case of emergency.

"We are honored to receive a Best of Innovation award from CES, the highest distinction given in their awards program. The inReach Messenger Plus is more than just a breakthrough in technology – it's designed to keep you connected with friends and family and can provide added peace of mind in a worst-case scenario. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, challenging conventions and relentlessly pursuing innovation to deliver products that are essential part of our customers' lives." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing

With a battery life that can last for weeks, the inReach Messenger Plus provides seamless and reliable satellite communication either as a standalone device or when paired to the Garmin MessengerTM mobile app on a compatible Android or iOS smartphone so users can exchange group texts, photo and voice messages and share their location with friends and family.

After testing the inReach Messenger Plus's capabilities in the West Elk Mountains of Colorado, Backpacker contributor, Scott Yorko, dubbed it the "best satellite device on the market":

"The ability to send voice memos and photos is huge, not only for the social aspect, but for first responders, who need all the detail they can get when rescuing lost or injured recreationists. And, depending on the injury, typing out a message might not be possible. For those who will put the Messenger Plus's speed, photo and voice features to regular use – or who want an extra level of emergency communication capability – you won't find a better satellite messenger on the market."



In the event of an emergency, the inReach Messenger Plus and Garmin Messenger app can send an interactive SOS text message to Garmin ResponseSM, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center. Photo and voice messages can also be shared during an SOS, giving response coordinators the ability to see and hear details of the emergency firsthand. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of users globally for communication and peace of mind, Garmin inReach satellite technology has contributed to more than 15,000 SOS activations being responded to, resulting in lives being saved .



"Having a way to call out during an emergency on an adventure is super important. We hope to never have to use it for an emergency, but we recently started carrying the inReach Messenger Plus just in case. We love it because not only can it send out for help in an emergency, but you can pair it with your phone to send your contacts status updates like whether you'll be back later than expected, and you can send them photo and voice messages, too."

–Garmin Ambassadors Gwyn and Ami Manser



CES 2025 will take place from Jan. 7-12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Garmin will showcase its award-winning inReach series, along with its full range of fitness and outdoor smartwatches, marine electronics, automotive OEM solutions and much more in booth #3540 in the LVCC West Hall.

1Active satellite subscription required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow applicable laws in jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.



About Garmin Ltd. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and inReach are registered trademarks, Garmin Messenger is a trademark, and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

