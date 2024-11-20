Israel’s attack on Iraq’s nuclear reactor stunned world

(MENAFN) In the early 1980s, Israel’s attack on Iraq’s nuclear reactor stunned the world, destroying Iraq’s nuclear program and undoing years of development. Today, Israel has similarly threatened Iran's nuclear ambitions, further fueling regional tensions. However, despite facing numerous Israeli threats, Pakistan’s nuclear program managed to endure, even surviving close calls, including on the Kahuta reactor near the Indian border, which nearly wiped out Project 706.



How did Pakistan defend its nuclear ambitions against Israeli threats?



Pakistan’s journey into nuclear science began in 1948, just after gaining independence from India. At Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan's request, several Pakistani scientists moved from India to help establish the country’s scientific foundations. One notable scientist, Ravi Muhammad Chaudhry, founded the High Tension Laboratory in 1952. In 1953, Pakistan became one of the first nations to sign the U.S. "Atoms for Peace" program, although its foreign minister, Muhammad Zafarullah Khan, denied any intention to build nuclear weapons.



In 1956, Pakistan established the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and Nazir Ahmed became its first chairman. In 1958, the government rejected the idea of a heavy-water nuclear reactor, under the leadership of Field Marshal Ayub Khan. However, following the 1971 war with India and the subsequent creation of Bangladesh, Pakistan, under Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, began intensifying its nuclear efforts, particularly after learning of India’s nuclear weapons program.



These efforts culminated in Project 706, a covert program led by scientists like Munir Ahmad Khan and Abdul Qadeer Khan, who later became known as the "father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb." Between 1974 and 1983, significant progress was made, especially after General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's military coup, which expedited nuclear development. The project established several secret research centers and culminated in the successful cold test of a nuclear device on March 11, 1983. This achievement was celebrated by the Pakistani government, which awarded high civilian honors to the scientists and military officials involved in the project, recognizing their contribution to the nation’s strategic strength.

