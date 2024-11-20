Motorcycle parade at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts supports men’s health for Movember

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2024: ‘Mo Set Go’ - over 150 iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles cruised into RIVERLAND™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts on Sunday, 17th November 2024, for a powerful morning dedicated to men’s health awareness. Partnering with McCann Health, this impactful event supports Movember, the global movement focused on tackling men’s health challenges.



The day kicked off at 10:00 AM with a spectacular parade of Harley-Davidson bikes rolling through the scenic French Village, filling the air with the thunderous roar of powerful engines. From the sleek Harley-Davidson Street Glide to the rugged Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, the parade showcased a stunning range of custom-built motorcycles, offering enthusiasts a chance to marvel at these masterpieces on wheels.



Guests were invited to join in on the action with complimentary health screenings at a blood testing station and can have fitness test at Peninsula station. The excitement then shifted to The Peninsula Garden, the heart of RIVERLAND™ Dubai, where the atmosphere was electric with live DJ beats. Here, guests indulged in delectable food and refreshing beverages while connecting over a shared commitment to men’s wellness.



Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is proud to partner with McCann Health to raise awareness for Movember and encourages the community to come together for a morning of health, unity, and support for men’s wellness.



Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai is AED 15 (non-redeemable on food and beverages) online at , or AED 20 at the gate, which is fully redeemable against food and beverages. Annual Pass Holders and guests with tickets to any of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ theme parks—MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, and LEGOLAND® Water Park—enjoy complimentary access to RIVERLAND™ Dubai.





MENAFN20112024007218016774ID1108905870