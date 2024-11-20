Overseas Launch Ceremony For 'Charming Beijing' TV Series Held In Dubai
BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
On November 18 (UTC+4), under the supervision of the Consulate General
of the People's Republic of China in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE), the overseas launch ceremony for the 2024 "Charming Beijing"
TV series was held in Dubai in the UAE. The ceremony was hosted by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and organized by CRI Online.
The "Charming Beijing" TV series, as an overseas communication project, serves as a brand project jointly launched by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and
CRI Online
to enhance cultural exchanges between China and other countries. Since its inception
in 2019, five seasons have been launched, successively inviting production teams from 14 countries including Russia, Italy, Brazil, and Germany to Beijing to co-produce the TV series. So far, the first four seasons have been broadcast on mainstream television stations in more than 10
countries
and viewed 300 million times. Relative videos and graphic content have been released
across various websites and
overseas social media platforms, garnering
nearly 200 million views overseas. The series has gained
recognition and popularity among overseas
audiences.
In September this year, the 2024 season of the
TV series specially invited filming teams from Abu Dhabi TV from
the UAE and Al Arabiya
TV
from Saudi Arabia to film in various locations such as Beijing Municipal Administrative Center,
the robot Industrial Park, the Temple of Heaven, and the Palace Museum, where they have experienced the dynamic vitality of Beijing's innovative development,
and captured the beauty
and charms of this
ancient capital.
During the sharing session, Mohammed Addulkareem, Host of UAE's Abu Dhabi TV, said that in September of this year, he went to Beijing to participate in the filming of "Charming Beijing" TV series, which was an unforgettable experience. He believed that the TV series would convey the beauty of Chinese culture to the people of the UAE.
The "Charming Beijing" documentary will be showcased on platforms such as UAE's Abu Dhabi TV and Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya TV, targeting the audiences in the Arab region and it aims to showcase the diverse charms and rich historical heritage of Beijing.
Photo -
