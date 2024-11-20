Pepperidge Farm And Fashion Designer Rachel Antonoff Unveil Elevated Holiday Cookie Jar Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperidge Farm

is introducing a new take on timeless taste this holiday season by partnering with designer Rachel Antonoff to introduce the limited-edition Pepperidge x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection. Available in four unique designs, each ceramic cookie jar is drawn from the brand's distinctive cookie bag with playful nods to the Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie collection.

Patterns like toile de

jouy are on the rise in fashion and home, with 60% of people enjoying vintage-inspired decorations1 this holiday season. Rachel's modern interpretation of the classic design is an elegant blend of Pepperidge Farm holiday cookies that are worth savoring and themes spanning family, travel, activity, and traditions.

"Pepperidge Farm cookies are synonymous with the holidays," said Ama Auwarter, Vice President, Bakery & Cookies. "Inspired by our artfully crafted cookies, Rachel Antonoff has brought the rich heritage of Pepperidge Farm and our founder Margaret Rudkin to life in a modern and whimsical way with the Holiday Cookie Jar Collection."

For decades the highly anticipated

Pepperidge Farm holiday cookie exclusives have served as a gift in and of themselves, and this year, the brand will build on the legacy with the new Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection, including:



Chessmen ® in Gold: inspired by the unique shape and buttery flavor of Chessmen® cookies, the gold toile design features snow chess pieces and ice skating, encouraging holiday fun.

Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa in Evergreen: this design reflects the classic holiday flavors of the brand's newest limited-edition flavor embodying the spirit of the season.

Linzer ® in Winter Blue: the Winter Blue Jar captures a winter wonderland, with nods to the snowflake cutouts of Linzer cookies. Milano Slices ® Peppermint in Classic Red: featuring delicate Milano® cookies with dark chocolate and peppermint sprinkles, the Classic Red Jar celebrates the festive spirit of the season.

"Pepperidge Farm holiday cookies are more than just treats - they're edible memories. With these jars, I wanted to capture that holiday magic and give these cookies a home as special, and as fancy, as they are," said Rachel Antonoff.

Starting Tuesday, November 19 through Friday, November 22, head to PepperidgeFarmHoliday to purchase the limited-edition Pepperidge Farm x Rachel Antonoff Holiday Cookie Jar Collection for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. A limited quantity of jars will be restocked each day.

About

Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products and frozen foods. The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes crackers, cookies, fresh baked breads and frozen puff pastry, layer cakes and garlic breads. Founded in 1937 by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son,

Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. For more information, visit



or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more about Campbell Soup Company visit .

About Rachel

Antonoff

Rachel Antonoff aims to reclaim the art of getting dressed. With thoughtful design, inclusive sizing, and a stringent code of ethics, every garment is more than just a way to avoid a sunburn and a misdemeanor: It's ready-to-wear that's actually ready to wear. Saturated colors and elevated-irreverent prints go from day to night to morning-after. Our pieces are constructed to withstand actual activity, including but not limited to sitting, dancing, and undressing with abandon. Wear us to meet your partner's mom, and to leave an upper decker in the guest bathroom if she sucks. Wear us to the office and to the pillow fort you're using as a home office. Keep us in your closet because someone absolutely smashed your heart to smithereens in us, but you can't bear to let us go just yet. We make clothes for your most told stories, your fondest memories, and your closest community. Thanks for taking us along for the ride. To learn more visit .

