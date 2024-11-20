Telangana CM Launches Vemulawada Temple Development Works

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy launched various development works worth Rs 76 crore at Vemulawada temple in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, who reached the town by helicopter, performed a special puja at Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple, also known as Vemulawada temple.

Before visiting its sanctum canctorum, he laid the foundation stone for temple development works at the cost of Rs 76 crore at Dharmagundam (Pushkarini).

The priests explained to the Chief Minister about ' Sthala Purana'. The temple authorities also briefed the Chief Minister about the temple development works.

Earlier, the priests accorded a warm welcome to Revanth Reddy with 'Purnakumbha'. He performed 'Kode Mokkulu' (a ritual where a devotee circles the temple with a cow) at the flagpole on the temple premises.

Later, Revanth Reddy performed special puja including Archana at Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Swami, Raja Rajeshwari Ammavaru (deity), and Abhishekam of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swami.

The priests blessed the Chief Ministers and ministers accompanying him amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, D. Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Konda Surekha, and Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas accompanied the Chief Minister.

Later the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for or inaugurated various other development works.

These included houses under the Indiramma housing scheme. He performed 'Bhoomi Puja' for the construction of Indiramma houses for 4,696 displaced families of Mid Manair Reservoir at a cost of Rs 235 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a yarn depot which is being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The Chief Minister also launched the road expansion works from Mula Vaagu Bridge to Devasthanam at the cost of Rs 45 crore.

The Bhoomi Puja was also performed for the construction of the medical college and hostel block at a cost of Rs 166 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Annadana Satram at the cost of Rs 35 crore. He launched works for the construction of a high-level bridge in Konaraopet mandal with Rs 52 crore and also laid the foundation stone for drain works to be constructed at a cost of 3 crore.

Revanth Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the SP's office (Rs 26 crore) in Sircilla, the District Library building (Rs 45 lakh) in Vemulawada, and a working women's hostel building which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 4.80 crore.