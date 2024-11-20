Ukrainian Military Sees No Threat From North Korean Troops In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military sees no significant threat from the North Korean contingent stationed in Russia's Kursk region.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, Brigadier General Ihor Skybiuk announced this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

In his opinion, the involvement of North Korean in the fighting indicates a crisis within the Russian army.

"I think they [the Russians] had to agree to this under difficult conditions, likely making concessions, providing bonuses, openly humiliating themselves. The combat capability of these units is quite questionable, given the specifics of North Korea," Skybiuk said.

Russia deploys nearly 50,000 troops in Kursk region and is relocating additional division - Pavliuk

He expressed skepticism about the size and organization of the North Korean forces deployed in the Kursk region, doubting their ability to pose a real threat to the Ukrainian military.

"Our estimates suggest there are more than 10,000 [North Korean soldiers]. The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate more than 1,000 [enemy troops] daily. This means their contingent is a resource for about ten days. We feel quite confident in the Kursk region. When operations involving these troops begin, and we implement our countermeasures, we'll see what they are worth. But for now, I don't expect anything dangerous from them," Skybiuk said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that 11,000 North Korean soldiers had been deployed to the Kursk region, had already engaged in combat, and suffered losses.

Photo: Getty Images