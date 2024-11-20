Yubico Announces Yubico Enrollment Suite For Microsoft Users, A Turnkey Passwordless Onboarding Experience

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today Yubico (NASDAQ: YUBICO ), the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, announced the availability of Yubico Enrollment Suite for Microsoft users, including Yubico FIDO Pre-reg and the new YubiEnroll . These solutions integrate with Microsoft's Entra ID, helping organizations create stronger resilience and provide support to further advance strategies with a Zero Trust model. The Yubico Enrollment Suite enables organizations to strengthen security standards and go passwordless with phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) to safeguard Microsoft ecosystems.

Microsoft's recently announced Secure Future Initiative (SFI) aims to deliver strong phishing-resistant authentication solutions based on FIDO2 and CBA standards, leveraging technologies and efforts from FIDO Alliance members including Yubico and Microsoft. As part of the SFI, Microsoft also mandated MFA for all Microsoft Entra ID, Azure and other portal sign-ins. Yubico FIDO Pre-reg will enable Microsoft customers to meet the mandate requirements and provide customers using Microsoft Entra ID access to a turnkey passwordless MFA onboarding experience by receiving YubiKeys that are already enrolled for their Microsoft environment.

“Microsoft and Yubico have collaborated for years to ensure that businesses worldwide can protect their identities from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats like phishing,” said Nitika Gupta, Partner Group Product Manager at Microsoft.“With the integration of Yubico Enrollment Suite and Microsoft Entra ID's FIDO provisioning, we empower our customers to create phishing-resistant users and fully secure the employee lifecycle-from onboarding to authentication and account recovery. Our customers can now achieve the security and flexibility they need to protect their enterprise resources with phishing-resistant YubiKeys.”

Yubico and Okta recently released the industry's first solution for delivering pre-registered YubiKeys for Okta users with Yubico FIDO Pre-reg, and now introduces this capability as part of a Limited Early Access availability within the Yubico Enrollment Suite for Microsoft customers using Microsoft Entra ID. Yubico FIDO Pre-reg handles all of the key delivery logistics door-to-door and reduces burden for both IT staff and end users, while the new YubiEnroll client application will now also enable organizations and Yubico partners that use Microsoft Entra ID to easily enroll YubiKeys on behalf of end users at their premises.

Yubico FIDO Pre-reg is available exclusively through YubiKey as a Service . Benefits of Yubico FIDO Pre-reg include:



Delivering phishing-resistance on day one, employees become phishing-resistant users throughout their employee lifecycle – including onboarding, authentication and account recovery.

Empowering enterprises to enhance cyber resiliency by effectively enrolling the end user directly in the authentication platform. Eliminating critical points where they may otherwise be exposed to an attack, and removes the responsibility of help desks or users to make security decisions.

Designed specifically for IT staff and administrators, YubiEnroll simplifies the process of preparing, creating and registering FIDO credentials directly with your identity provider. Key features and benefits of YubiEnroll include support for:



Available as an application for Windows, YubiEnroll is capable of enrolling a FIDO credential on behalf of a user, as well as configuring the YubiKey for use.

A range of powerful features, including factory resetting YubiKeys and Security Key Series keys, setting and managing PINs (with options for forced PIN changes and minimum PIN length), as well as configuring the user verification are offered. All YubiKey and Security Key form factors are supported, whether you're connecting via NFC or USB. Simply plug in or tap and let YubiEnroll guide you through enrollment.

“As the cyberthreat landscape continues evolving and becoming more sophisticated, users and organizations alike need to consistently stay phishing-resistant to create a strong defense against cyber attacks,” said Jeff Wallace, senior vice president of product at Yubico.“However, phishing-resistance starts and ends with the user – and enterprises need to focus on creating phishing-resistant users across the enterprise. Yubico Enrollment Suite integration with Microsoft Entra ID helps businesses achieve this by reducing the burden on IT staff and users through delivering modern authentication that moves seamlessly with the user across devices, services and business scenarios.”

Visit here for more information about Yubico Enrollment Suite or contact us . See how your business can take advantage of all offerings from Yubico and Microsoft here .

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: YUBICO), the inventor of the YubiKey, offers the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), stopping account takeovers in their tracks and making secure login easy and available for everyone. Since the company was founded in 2007, it has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, browsers, and internet accounts. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) open authentication standards, and is a pioneer in delivering modern, hardware-based passkey authentication security at scale to customers in over 160 countries.

Yubico's solutions enable passwordless logins using the most secure form of passkey technology. YubiKeys work out-of-the-box across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services, delivering strong security with a fast and easy experience.

As part of its mission to make the internet more secure for everyone, Yubico donates YubiKeys to organizations helping at-risk individuals through the philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and Santa Clara, CA. For more information on Yubico, visit us at .

