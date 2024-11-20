Capital Numbers Wins 2024 Fall Clutch Global Leaders And Champion Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capital Numbers has been recognized as a Clutch Champion and Global Leader for Fall 2024, showcasing excellence in service quality and client satisfaction.

- Mukul GuptaKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers, a leading software development company known for delivering top-notch tech solutions to global clients, is excited to announce their achievement as a 2024 Fall 'Clutch Champion' and 'Clutch Global Leader'. This marks the second time that Capital Numbers has secured these prestigious awards this year, having also been honored in Spring 2024.Clutch, a trusted platform for client reviews and industry rankings, has acknowledged Capital Numbers' ability to deliver exceptional results and achieve high customer satisfaction in their line of service. The Clutch Global Leader award celebrates the company's industry expertise and stellar client feedback, with scores derived from thousands of verified reviews published on the Clutch platform.The Clutch Champion award, a recent addition by Clutch, is reserved for an exclusive group of Global Leader winners. It recognizes companies with remarkable performance and secured at least three verified client reviews between May 20th and November 5th, 2024. Capital Numbers' inclusion in the Clutch Champions for Fall 2024 reflects their consistent effort to obtain new, verified reviews and their commitment to client satisfaction. These awards reinforce the company's status as a top-rated industry leader across web, mobile, cloud engineering, data engineering, blockchain, AR/VR, AI/ML development , and more.Commenting on this achievement, Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, said,“Innovation and adaptability are at the heart of everything we do. These awards reflect our commitment to exceptional results and exploring new frontiers in technology. We don't just build software - we build transformative solutions that help our clients thrive in a fast-evolving digital world. This recognition motivates us to redefine excellence and create a lasting impact across industries.”Capital Numbers aims to continue its mission of serving more clients globally and exceeding their expectations. With a strong focus on innovation and client satisfaction, the company looks forward to achieving many more such awards in the future. Their goal remains clear: to be a trusted partner in their clients' success while consistently pushing the boundaries of technology and service excellence.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001-certified digital solutions company offering a wide array of services, including custom software development , AI/ML, blockchain, AR/VR, and more. With a team of 500+ skilled professionals, the company caters to clients worldwide, from startups and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies. Dedicated to delivering excellence, Capital Numbers creates impactful solutions that drive success and build lasting partnerships.

