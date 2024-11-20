US President Approves Sending Anti-Personnel Mines To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved sending anti-personnel mines to Ukraine for the first time in another significant policy shift.

The decision comes just days after the US gave Ukraine permission to fire long-range US missiles at targets in Russia, a shift that only occurred after months of lobbying from Ukraine, the CNN said, quoting US officials.

The US expects Ukraine to use these anti-personnel mines to support defensive lines within sovereign Ukrainian territory, not as an offensive capability in Russia. Washington also sought assurances that Ukraine will try to limit the risk to civilians from the mines.

The US has been providing Ukraine with anti-tank mines to handle Russias armored vehicles. Until now, the US administration had not provided Ukraine with anti-personnel mines over concerns about the enduring danger they may pose.

In June 2022, the Biden administration pledged to limit the use of anti-personnel mines. In a statement, the White House said there was a "need to curtail the use of (anti-personnel mines) worldwide," adding that the US would no longer develop or export anti-personnel mines and would work to destroy all of its existing stockpiles.

MENAFN20112024000067011011ID1108905259