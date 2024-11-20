Government Approves Funding For English Language Courses At Youth Centers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- of Youth, Engineer Yazan Shdeifat, announced today that the has approved funding for English language courses at youth centers across the kingdom's governorates.Shdeifat explained that this initiative stems from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's weekly field visits to various districts and governorates, where he met with young people and identified their needs firsthand.Learning English emerged as a key priority among youth, who expressed strong interest in developing their language skills to enhance their employment prospects.The ministry will establish 26 English language training centers, distributing two centers to each of the 13 youth directorates across the governorates. These courses will run continuously through the next year.The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's recent emphasis during his regional visits on the importance of expanding youth training and capacity-building programs.In his meetings with young members of youth centers, he has consistently stressed the government's commitment to supporting their entrepreneurial ideas and productive initiatives throughout the kingdom.