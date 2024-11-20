Qatar To Resumegaza Mediation When Both Parties Show Seriousness : Official Spokesperson MOFA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari reaffirmed that Qatar's suspension of mediation efforts between the Israeli Occupation and Hamas was due to the lack of seriousness of the parties involved in the negotiations. He clarified that this does not mean the closure of Hamas' office in Doha. During the ministry's weekly briefing, Dr al-Ansari emphasised that Hamas' office in Doha remains open. He added that representatives of the movement were welcome in Qatar or in the case they choose to leave. He noted that if Qatar observes seriousness in reaching an agreement, it will not hesitate to play a pivotal role in alleviating the suffering in Gaza. He attributed the suspension of mediation efforts to the lack of genuine commitment from the parties involved and stressed that Qatar would not allow itself to be blackmailed during the mediation process.
