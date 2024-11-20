Foreign trade surplus in Eurozone reaches USD13.2 billion in September

(MENAFN) Eurozone posted a foreign trade surplus of €12.5 billion (USD13.2 billion) in September 2024, up from €9.8 billion in the same month the previous year, according to data released by Eurostat. The increase was driven by a modest rise in exports and a slight decline in imports. Specifically, Eurozone exports of goods totaled €237.8 billion in September, marking a 0.6 percent year-on-year increase, while imports fell by 0.6 percent, reaching €225.3 billion.



For the period from January to September 2024, the Eurozone recorded a much larger surplus of €140.8 billion, compared to just €13.9 billion during the same period in 2023. Over this nine-month period, Eurozone exports of goods amounted to €2.14 trillion, a substantial increase, while imports decreased to €1.99 trillion, contributing to the growing trade surplus.



In the broader European Union (EU), the balance of trade also showed a surplus in September 2024, amounting to €9.6 billion, up from €7.3 billion in September 2023. EU exports of goods rose to €212.6 billion in September, reflecting a 0.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, imports into the EU fell slightly by 0.3 percent, totaling €203.1 billion.



This trend indicates that both the Eurozone and the EU have seen stronger export performance and a decline in imports, suggesting a positive shift in trade balances for the region as global demand for European goods remained resilient despite challenges.

