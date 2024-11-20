Cool Weather Today, Gradual Warming Expected By Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Jordan will witness relatively cold weather today, with temperatures remaining below seasonal averages. Most areas are expected to be chilly, while milder conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds will dominate, with chances of scattered light rain in northern parts of the Kingdom during the morning hours.Later in the day, isolated showers may also affect parts of the northeastern desert. Winds are forecast to be moderate, coming from the southwest.The Jordan Meteorological Department has cautioned about potential hazards, including reduced visibility caused by fog over high-altitude areas, plains, and some desert regions, especially during early morning and late-night hours. Drivers are also advised to be cautious on wet roads to avoid skidding.A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Thursday, though they will remain slightly below seasonal norms. The weather on Thursday and Friday is anticipated to be cool, particularly in mountainous regions, and mild in other areas, with scattered clouds at varying altitudes. Winds will shift between southwesterly and southeasterly at moderate speeds.By Saturday, weather conditions are expected to stabilize, with pleasant weather across most regions and warmer temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the southeast.The temperature forecast for today indicates a high of 17 C and a low of 11 C in East Amman, while West Amman is expected to reach 15 C during the day and drop to 9 C at night. The Northern Highlands will see a high of 13 C and a low of 8 C, with similar conditions in the Sharah Highlands, where temperatures will range between 15 C and 7 C. Warmer weather is anticipated in the Dead Sea area, with a high of 26 C and a low of 15 C, and in Aqaba, where temperatures will range from 27 C during the day to 15 C at night.