UP By-Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges BJP Browbeating Officials To Rig Voting

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday levelled sensational charges against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the people cast their vote in nine Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

In a streaming live on party's YouTube channel, amidst the ongoing polling, the SP supremo claimed that Muslim women voters were being turned away by the administration officials and this was being done at the behest of ruling party. He also claimed that burqa clad women were being 'targeted' as the BJP is staring at crushing defeat in the by-elections. He alleged that the state administration officials were attempting to rig voting, a charge denied by the EC.

Criticising the poll violence particularly in Meerapur constituency, he described identity verification of Muslim women wearing hijab as violation of Election Commission's direction and said,“The BJP want to win the by-polls not by vote but 'khote' (wrongdoing).”

Despite EC's denial of any wrongdoing in the by-polls, the SP chief alleged that all the wings of the EC were not functioning by the book despite repeated complaints.

Without naming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said,“He is in a state of panic as he is about to lose his seat.”

Alleging that there were many detractors of the CM within the BJP, the SP chief said,“Both Delhi and Deputy” are against him, suggesting that Adityanath was facing heat from both the Central leadership as well as from his colleagues or Deputy CMs in the state.

The BJP is losing the by-elections as it is facing public anger and suffering from internal rift, he said.

Further warning UP government officials over alleged violation of EC directives, Akhilesh said,“Our supporters are making videos and taking pictures of police officials and making a list of their names and designation for seeking action against them.”

"The Election Commission had already said that police officials cannot check identity papers of voters," he said and appealed to his supporters to repeatedly make attempts to cast their vote even if they are turned away by“officials”.

By-polls are underway in 9 Assembly constituencies in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki seats.