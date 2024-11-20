Media reports Russian court instructs Rammstein frontman to pay USD670,000

(MENAFN) A Russian court has ordered Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann to pay €635,400 ($670,000) to a company in Tver for failing to perform at a scheduled concert in 2021. The ruling, issued by the International Commercial Arbitration Court (ICAC) of the Russian Chamber of Commerce, includes the fee Lindemann was paid, accrued interest, and court costs, according to TASS.



The concert was planned as part of an event called ‘McLarin for Homeland,’ organized by local businessman Maksim Larin. The show, which was promoted as a patriotic display, was also seen as part of Larin’s local election campaign. However, Lindemann canceled his performance at the last minute, citing his refusal to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time. Larin also claimed that local authorities sabotaged the event for political reasons.



The legal action is part of Larin's attempt to recover the funds he invested in the concert. In addition to this case, there is a separate ongoing dispute involving Larin and Lindemann’s manager, Anar Reiband, over an advance payment for promotional services that was never executed. During the pandemic, Lindemann famously performed in a plastic bubble to comply with health guidelines at various shows, including in Russia.

