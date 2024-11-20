Ishaan Khatter Flaunts His Toned Biceps As He Advises Fans To Stay Hydrated

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter is turning heads once again with his latest social post, where he flaunts his toned biceps.

On Wednesday, the took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos that showcase his ripped biceps and lean frame, leaving fans in awe. In the images, Ishaan is seen showing off his toned physique in white vest and jeans. Sharing the post, the 'Dhadak' actor emphasized the importance of staying hydrated in the caption. He wrote,“Stay hydrated.”

The photos have sparked a wave of admiration, with fans and peers showering Ishaan with compliments.

Meanwhile, the actor had previously shared a post wherein he revealed that he has just finished shooting something that is special beyond words to him.

The 'Pippa' actor posted a series of photos accompanied by a heartfelt note on social media, expressing his excitement about the project. He wrote,“Just finished shooting something which is special beyond words to me. Sometimes you are left with nothing but pure gratitude for meeting certain people. It's a privilege to give your blood, sweat, and tears when you receive purpose and meaning in return. Can't wait to share more when the time comes. Moving forward with love.”

The post included a photo of Ishaan with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, along with a solo candid shot of the director. Ishaan's message hinted at a collaboration with Neeraj on an upcoming film.

Reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is set to make a cameo appearance in Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming project, which also involves Karan Johar. A source close to the development revealed that Janhvi eagerly accepted the offer when approached by Karan and Neeraj, as she holds immense respect for both filmmakers. Despite her busy schedule, she has dedicated 10 days to the project and is thrilled about reuniting with her Dhadak co-star, Ishaan.

Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his Netflix romance series,“The Royals.” The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Milind Soman.