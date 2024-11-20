Istanbul Energy Forum to convene world leaders to address key global energy issues

(MENAFN) The Istanbul Forum, hosted by Anadolu and organized under the auspices of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, will convene a wide range of participants from around the world to address key global energy issues. Scheduled for November 22 at the Istanbul Congress Center, this day-long forum will bring together energy ministers, representatives from local and international NGOs, global organizations, academics, media professionals, and business leaders to engage in high-level discussions.



Titled “Common Future, Common Goals,” the forum will focus on a variety of pressing energy topics, including regional energy objectives, Türkiye's crucial role in ensuring natural gas supply security, strategies for financing the transition to sustainable energy, oil and gas market trends, and the latest technological advancements in the energy sector. The event will provide a platform for international dialogue and cooperation in addressing these challenges.



A special session will feature speeches from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagoz. These leaders will outline Türkiye’s vision and initiatives for energy security and sustainability, emphasizing the country’s strategic position in global energy markets.



A high-level panel discussion will follow, moderated by Minister Bayraktar, and will include key energy figures such as Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Bulgaria's Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Moldova’s Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin, Serbia's Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of Turkmengas Maksat Babayev. This panel will explore the challenges and opportunities for building a resilient energy future in the face of global uncertainties.

