Germany plans on providing AI-controlled drones to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Germany has announced plans to deliver 4,000 AI-controlled kamikaze drones, known as ‘mini-Taurus’, to Ukraine. Defense Boris Pistorius confirmed the move, explaining that the drones, which are resistant to electronic jamming, can bypass enemy defenses and strike key targets such as command posts and logistical hubs. These drones have a range of 30 to 40 kilometers and are expected to significantly enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.



The HX-2 Karma drones, dubbed ‘mini-Taurus’ because of their long-range capabilities similar to Germany’s Taurus cruise missiles, can maintain a high hit rate even if radio connections are disrupted. The project, initially announced in September and financed by the German government, will see hundreds of units delivered each month starting in December.



Despite Ukraine's repeated requests for Germany’s Taurus air-launched cruise missiles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly refused to provide them, citing concerns that doing so would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict. When asked if the U.S. decision to allow Ukraine long-range strikes on Russian territory would change Germany’s stance, Pistorius stated that it would not, emphasizing that the Taurus missiles would not be a “game changer” on the battlefield.

