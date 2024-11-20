State Bank of India celebrates the centennial legacy and excellence of its iconic branch

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 19, 2024: Honouring the rich legacy of the State Bank of India, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a specially minted ₹100 commemorative coin to mark the centenary of SBI’s iconic Horniman Circle Branch. Alongside the coin launch, she also unveiled the 5th edition of The Evolution of the State Bank of India, chronicling a transformative era in the bank’s journey between 1981 and 1996. The event was graced by the presence of the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Shri M. Nagaraju, among other dignitaries.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “SBI’s remarkable journey, culminating in the centennial celebration of its iconic branch, reflects an extraordinary legacy of growth and service. From 100 branches at the time of the 1920 amalgamation to 22,640+ branches today, with plans to add 500 more in FY 2025, SBI continues to expand its reach. SBI’s contributions go far beyond statistics—it has transformed India’s banking landscape by adopting cutting-edge digital technology and ensuring financial inclusion. Its journey of bridging tradition with modernity is reflected in the preservation of heritage branches, while its flagship digital platforms, like YONO, showcase India’s fintech capabilities on a global stage.”





MENAFN20112024005232011781ID1108904819