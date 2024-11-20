Innova SDS43 RSPRO Users Can Now Use Autoauth For Access To FCA Secure Gateway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Corporation

today announced it is now authorized by AutoAuth and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. (FCA), to enable Innova SDS43 Inspector scan tool users to access the Secure Gateway to perform enhanced functions on 2018 and newer Chrysler, RAM, Dodge and Jeep vehicles.

The Innova SDS43 features tools with 12 of the most commonly used dealer-level service functions, resets, relearns, self-tests and calibrations used for service and repairs on the most current vehicles. However, in more recent models from manufacturers like Chrysler, Dodge, RAM and Jeep, a Secure Gateway (SGW) module has been integrated into the vehicle's network to secure on-board communications. Similar to a firewall, this module blocks unauthorized access to the vehicle's network, protecting both the vehicle systems and its users. SGW implementation will restrict certain functions such as Erase OEM DTCs and OEM Special Functions such as an Active Test on an actuator.

Unlocking the SGW with the RepairSolutionsPRO-compatible Innova SDS43 is a simple and effective way to ensure users have access to the latest information. Gaining access to these restricted functions allows techs to further diagnose and repair newer Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and RAM models.

SGW access utilizes the RSPRO companion app to pass information back and forth between AutoAuth and Chrysler's servers, which require Wi-Fi and internet access. To unlock FCA Secure Gateway Module-protected vehicles, SDS43 users should make sure they have the latest firmware (V23.07.22 or higher) and complete a one-time account set up with AutoAuth (additional cost may apply). SDS43 tablet updates are free and can be found here . Tablet users can also check the firmware version information from the Settings Menu on the tablet's Homepage.

About the

Innova SDS43

The Innova SDS Inspector

is ideal for budget-conscious automotive repair technician who demand speed, accuracy and reliability. The SDS-Inspector provides fast boot times and access to vital repair information. Its intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make it easy to use, while its rugged design ensures reliable performance in tough conditions. Whether you're diagnosing emissions-related issues on a daily basis or dealing with challenging diagnostic issues, the SDS-Inspector is the tool you can trust to get the job done quickly and accurately. This RepairSolutionsPRO-compatible tablet enables users to read and clear OBD2 and OEM fault codes, including advanced OEM diagnostics with pre- and post-diagnostic reporting with side-by-side comparison before and after repairs. For more information about the Innova SDS43, visit .

About Innova

USA-based Innova Electronics Corporation is a leading supplier of test equipment and diagnostic reporting for the automotive aftermarket, offering high-quality products, innovative diagnostics and value to customers. Innova products are distributed from facilities in the U.S. and

Canada, as well as by major customers including AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Auto Parts,

NAPA

Auto Parts, CarQuest, Canadian Tire, Pep Boys and others. All Innova products are researched, developed and designed from the ground up at the company's headquarters in

Irvine, Calif, and feature OE licensed information. A pioneer in on-board diagnostic (OBD) systems, Innova has obtained more than 125 US patents related to automotive diagnostic tools and diagnostic processes for different applications, including diagnosing current defects, predicting future defects and autonomous/e-commerce solutions for facilitating sales of parts and services associated with present and future vehicle defects. For more information, visit

.

