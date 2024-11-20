(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, has issued updates for November 20, 2024.

OKX to List MORPHO, Launches 'BONK Learn & Earn' Campaign with 4.25 Billion BONK Prize Pool

The OKX team today announced two updates:



MORPHO, the token that powers the Morpho lending protocol, is set to commence trading on OKX's spot tomorrow at 10:00 AM UTC. Deposits for the token were enabled today at 6:00 AM (UTC). OKX's 'BONK Learn & Earn ' campaign is now live, providing eligible customers with the opportunity to claim a share of 4.25 billion BONK. The campaign began on November 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC) and will run until all rewards have been distributed.

○ The BONK Learn & Earn campaign invites customers to deepen their understanding of the BONK ecosystem while participating in rewarding tasks through the OKX app. Participants can claim their share of the BONK token prize pool by completing the following activities:

. Learn about BONK: Read five concise introductions detailing the BONK token and its fixed-term On-chain Earn product.

. Take a Quiz: Test their knowledge by answering five questions based on the learning materials.

. Stake BONK: Make a minimum subscription of 10,000 BONK through OKX's On-chain Earn product.

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

