ETIHAD CARGO INTRODUCES EXTENDED JOURNEY TIMES FOR PETS AND SUPPORT FOR SNUB-NOSED BREEDS

Etihad Cargo has extended the maximum time for pets from 17 hours to 24 hours, ensuring longer journeys can be safely accommodated.





A new seasonal policy allows the of brachycephalic (snub-nosed) cats and dogs between 1st November and 1st March, addressing the special care these breeds require.





These updates, part of Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV-certified LiveAnimals product, align with international standards and reflect Etihad Cargo's commitment to animal welfare across its expanding global network.





Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has introduced significant updates to its IATA CEIV-certified LiveAnimals product, enhancing services to extend journey times and implement specialised provisions for brachycephalic (snub-nosed) breeds. These changes, effective from 1st November 2024, reflect Etihad Cargo's commitment to animal welfare, aligning with international standards to provide pet owners with flexible, high-standard travel options.





The maximum transportation time for cats and dogs has been extended from 17 hours to 24 hours, applicable from acceptance at origin to the scheduled time of arrival (STA) at the final destination, in line with IATA and European Union Commission international regulations. This extension ensures that pets can undertake longer journeys safely and comfortably.





Etihad Cargo has also implemented a seasonal policy to permit the transport of brachycephalic cats and dogs from 1st November to 1st March. Known for respiratory sensitivities, these breeds require specialised care during air travel, and the winter period provides safer travel conditions. All brachycephalic breeds will need additional checks, documentation, and approval from Etihad Cargo's Live Animals experts to ensure they are fit to fly safely.





Commenting on the enhancements, Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations and Delivery, said: "With these enhancements, Etihad Cargo is raising the standard of pet transport by extending the LiveAnimals offering for pets requiring longer journey times and by catering specifically to brachycephalic breeds during winter months. Etihad Cargo is committed to the highest levels of animal welfare, which has driven these improvements to meet the needs of pet owners and shippers globally."





Etihad Cargo offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialised products tailored to meet diverse customer needs, including its IATA CEIV-certified LiveAnimals product for live animal shipments, temperature-controlled solutions for pharmaceuticals, and secure handling for high-value cargo. With an expanding global network and innovative logistics solutions, Etihad Cargo provides safe, reliable, and efficient air freight services across key markets worldwide.





