Ezditek Breaks Ground on Data Center Facility in Riyadh to Provide a Foundation for AI and Cloud Innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) RUH01 will be strategically located in Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) to serve growing demand for rapid connectivity in the Kingdom



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 19 November 2024 – Ezditek, a leading expert in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has broken ground on its flagship data center facility, RUH01, in Riyadh to provide a sustainable and scalable foundation for local digital transformation. The facility will be located in the world’s biggest female university, Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) on a 35,000+ sqm plot and is expected to go live by Q1 2026.



RUH01’s strategic location provides an ideal entry point for hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises looking to establish a presence in the KSA with direct access to major carriers. RUH01 will reach 100% of public and enterprise customers in the Saudi central region and deliver a maximum capacity of 24 MW.



“As one of the most vastly developing and transforming cities in the world, Riyadh provides a natural hub for digital transformation. It is the heart of the KSA’s rapidly expanding technology sector, and this makes it the perfect location for our flagship data center,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “We’re matching experience with delivery across the Kingdom. Breaking ground on RUH01 marks a critical milestone in our mission to make it simple and efficient for organizations to grow their local presence in the KSA.”



RUH01’s capacity to reach 90% of Saudi population within 25 milliseconds enables it to serve growing demand for rapid connectivity. The facility supports digitalization by enhancing the Kingdom’s data sovereignty and strengthening its position as a global digital hub. It will host Saudi Arabian Internet Exchange (SAIE), available at 100+ GBPS of speed to reduce latency and improve localization of content and traffic.



“We’re committed to ensuring the region’s cloud, connectivity and AI needs are met while advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. RUH01 matches AI-enablement with sustainability, enabling customers to benefit from emerging technologies and meet ESG goals,” said Almulhim. We’re ready to meet scaling demand for future-ready data center facilities as we affirm our on-the-ground presence in the Kingdom and commitment to minimizing environmental impact.”



Ezditek is focused on delivering high-capacity infrastructure to support local connectivity needs in the AI-era. The construction of RUH01 follows the launch joint venture with Gcore to deploy an ‘AI Factory’, which can be used for building, training, and deploying generative AI solutions locally and across the globe.



About Ezditek

Ezditek is a leading Saudi Arabian company specializing in the development and operation of state-of-the-art data centers. With a proven track record in delivering scalable and energy-efficient data center solutions, Ezditek plays a key role in supporting the Kingdom’s growing digital economy. Learn more at Ezditek.com.





MENAFN20112024006037013163ID1108904732