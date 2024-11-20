Umerov Honors Servicewomen Who Shot Down Russian Kh-101 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov presented awards to the servicewomen who shot down a Kh-101 missile during a Russian attack on November 17.

Umerov announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“Their well-coordinated work allowed us to protect an important critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region by shooting down a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile,” he wrote.

The minister noted that the combat footage, which has been widely circulated online, was filmed by Senior Sergeant Olha Maksymenko. She provided a recording that served not only to demonstrate the successful completion of the task, but also to provide motivation.

Senior soldier Valentyna Steblevets was responsible for monitoring the air situation and transmitting key information about the target using a tablet. Her precise coordination was instrumental to the success of the mission. The precise launch from the Igla MANPADS was performed by soldier Natalia Hrabarchuk, who had previously completed two training courses at the Desna training center.

“We are proud of you, your service and your steadfastness! On behalf of the Ministry of Defense and the whole of Ukraine, I thanked Olha, Valentyna and Natalia for their dedication and courage and presented them with well-deserved awards of the Ministry of Defense,” Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during an air attack by Russian invaders on the morning of November 17, servicewoman Natalia Hrabarchuk an enemy cruise missile with a shot from the Igla man-portable air-defense system MANPADS.

Photo: Umerov, FB