Bitcoin Predictions Of $100,000 USD Not Looking So Crazy Now ...

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a leader in trading alerts and investor ideas for Bitcoin, and stocks, issues and alert for USD and as the is reaching new highs and gets closer and closer to the $100,000 prediction.

As analysts called for $100,000 Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD ) once took office in January, the reality is closing in before December, well ahead of schedule.

Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is currently trading at 93,551.40, up 2,830.63, gaining 3.12%.

Dogecoin USD (DOGE-USD), relating to Elon Musk and his department is currently trading at 0.406613, up 038361 10.42% as of this report.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading at $20.00, up $1.89, gaining 10.45% on volume of over 79 Million shares.

