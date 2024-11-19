Treasure Carbon Voices At COP29: Deepening Global Low-Carbon Transition And Carbon Market Cooperation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change is one of the most pressing global challenges that countries are striving to tackle together. The UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2024 highlights that our current climate actions and policies are insufficient to contain global warming. As a precious opportunity for global climate governance, the 2024 United Nations Climate Change (COP29) officially opened on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan. COP29 plays a pivotal role in driving the global low-carbon economic transformation and enhancing climate resilience. At the same time, COP29 marks a decisive moment for the global carbon market mechanisms, with the first day witnessing a breakthrough in reaching a partial consensus on Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement. Meanwhile, more in-depth discussions and negotiations between governing rules over emissions trading and development of centralized mechanism are still burgeoning.

Shanghai Treasure Carbon New Energy Environmental Protection Technology Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "STC"), a pioneer in the field of carbon neutrality, has been actively engaged in the UN Climate Change Conference since 2017. The company is committed to advancing global climate governance through innovative low-carbon solutions. This year, STC's founder and chairman, Ms. Zhu Weiqing, and her team attended COP29, where STC insights on international carbon market cooperations, the development and management of international carbon assets, and global partnerships.

Treasure Carbon's Practices and Achievements: International Exploration in Carbon Markets and Carbon Asset Management

As a leading enterprise in China's carbon neutrality services, STC not only focuses on the domestic carbon neutrality sector but also actively expands its international cooperation network. At COP29, the company shared its latest achievements in international carbon credit development and carbon finance innovation, with a focus on how to promote the construction of a more efficient international carbon market mechanism in collaboration with global partners.

Ms. Zhu Weiqing: Promoting "Belt and Road" Green Development through International Carbon Market Cooperation

During COP29, on November 16, Ms. Zhu Weiqing attended a thematic side event on "Belt and Road" Climate Mitigation and Adaptation: Cases and Practices, co-hosted by All-China Environment Federation, the Government of Ethiopia, and the China Investment Association. Ms. Zhu Weiqing delivered a keynote presentation during the event, which gathered business representatives and industry experts from China, Ethiopia, and other countries to discuss the synergistic mechanisms between economic progress and environmental protection.









In her speech, Ms. Zhu Weiqing shared STC's experience in promoting international carbon market cooperation along the Belt and Road Initiative regions. She discussed how carbon trading and carbon finance can foster regional emission reductions and green development, receiving positive feedback from the audience. Ms. Zhu Weiqing stated, "STC is not only a carbon neutrality service provider but also aims to bridge international cooperative efforts. We strive to help countries along the Belt and Road enhance their climate change response capabilities and jointly achieve global climate goals."

Joining Forces for a Green Future: Looking Ahead to the Global Carbon Market

In the face of global climate change, the efforts of every individual and organization are crucial. STC will continue to uphold a global perspective and collaborate with international partners to drive the achievement of carbon neutrality goals. The company aims to contribute its expertise to global climate governance, showcase the power of women-led enterprises in global climate action, and share the benefits of green development through low-carbon initiatives and projects, developing a more sustainable future.

Company:Shanghai Treasure Carbon New Energy Environmental Protection Technology Ltd.

Contact Person: Cao Jiaxin

Position: Marketing

Email: ...

Website:

Telephone:18621279776

City: Shanghai, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at