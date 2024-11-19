DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS BUSINESS MANAGERS ELITE 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pat Dunn

Mark Pariser

Tony Peyrot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Pat Dunn , Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have once again been named on Variety's list of Business Managers Elite for 2024.“Coming off the strikes of 2023, the cutback in production and other global forces whipping not only showbiz but also the global economy, business managers have proven their worth for their clients,” states the publisher.The firm's work and client list are noteworthy.“Dunn works with clients including actor Randall Park, and has taken companies public and managed businesses,” highlights the feature.“Pariser handles producer Matthew Tolmach (“Spiderman” and“Venom” movies), writer/producer Danny Smith and musician/actor Justin Furstenfeld. Pariser has extensive experience working complex tax and financing strategies for high-net-worth individuals, and also independent labels and film financiers. Peyrot's clients include actors Giancarlo Esposito and Taylour Paige; writer/director Ally Pankiw (“Black Mirror”); and DJ Shadow.”Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot Partners pride themselves on having resisted the wave of mergers that absorbed many of their peers, preserving an artist-friendly environment for clients. Pariser and Peyrot were recently recognized as“Hollywood's Top Business Managers 2024” by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.