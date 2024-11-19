Over UAH 224B Provided For Reconstruction Projects In Ukraine's State Budget For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of UAH 224.2 billion has been provided in Ukraine's state budget for 2025 to finance the priority reconstruction projects as part of the new system, Public Management (PIM).

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In 2025, the single project portfolio under the PIM system will be financed in the amount of UAH 224.2 billion. Of this sum, UAH 115 billion will be attracted under state guarantees to restore critical infrastructure.

A total of UAH 71.8 billion will come from international organizations to implement projects in the field of transport, manufacturing industry, healthcare, education and energy. Another UAH 36.4 billion will be allocated from the state budget to restore educational institutions, hospitals and water supply systems in the war-affected regions.

“The PIM system, implemented with the support of the World Bank, will allow us to spend public funds more efficiently and ensure the transparency of expenditures for the country's recovery,” the ministry noted.

A reminder that a total of UAH 2.23 trillion was provided in Ukraine's state budget for 2025 to meet the country's security and defense needs , which is 26.3% of Ukraine's GDP.

Photo: developpp