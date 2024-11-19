Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital's Air Quality Plunges To 'Hazardous' Levels With AQI Soaring To 526
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi on Monday experienced a severe environmental crisis, with the Air Quality index (AQI) reaching hazardous levels across various areas. The following are the AQI readings for different locations in the city
Alipur: 490
Anand Lok: 504
Anand Prabat: 376
Anand Vihar: 591
Ashok Vihar Phase 1: 522
Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 527
Ashok Vihar Phases 3 and 4: 634
Delhi Cantt: 258
Dwarka Sector 11: 521
Dwarka Sector 23: 390
Greater Kailash II: 256
GTB Nagar: 617
Delhi Police carried out vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure compliance with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which aims to curb the worsening air pollution in the city. Under Stage IV, a ban has been imposed on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), with exceptions made only for those involved in essential services.
This emergency measure has been in effect since 8:00 a.m. on November 18in response to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). The ban is part of broader efforts to reduce vehicular emissions and mitigate the hazardous pollution levels impacting residents' health.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, urging him to convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Government, IIT Kanpur, and central government departments such as the DGCA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Ministry of Defence to discuss the immediate implementation of cloud seeding as an emergency measure.
