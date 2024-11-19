50,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Trained In Britain Under Operation Interflex

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK has trained 50,000 Ukrainian as part of the multinational Operation Interflex.

The UK of Defense announced this in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.

"50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained under Operation Interflex, boosting their skills and readiness. Kosovo, Romania, and Estonia are the latest nations to join this global effort, standing united for freedom and resilience," the post said.

Operation Interflex is a UK-led multinational training initiative aimed at equipping Ukrainian service members with essential combat skills, particularly those with limited or no prior military experience.

In early November, an international partnership conference in Britain, held under the framework of Operation Interflex, discussed plans for Ukrainian military training in 2025.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

