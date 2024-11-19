SACGC, PNP Ink Memo To Develop Innovative Solutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Plug and Play (PNP) - a US leading venture capital firm based in California, to develop innovative solutions and services for startups in Kuwait.

The memo was inked on Tuesday during a visit to PNP headquarters in the Silicon Valley in California by a delegation from the Center led by its General Manager Neda Al-Daihani.

It provides international platforms for Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and linking them to global networks, Al-Daihani told KUNA.

He noted that the signing of the deal coincided with the visit by the 10 participants in the AI-Focused Innovation Program in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco between November 18 and 27.

Commending PNP as a trailblazing startup accelerator in the world, Al-Daihani said that cooperation with it will help Kuwaiti innovators scale up their understanding of the US market, and make meaningful connections with key business partners and potential customers.

Founded in 2006, PNP drives innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, he said, noting that it has partnerships with more than 550 corporations and accelerated growth of nearly 2,500 startups.

"The memo covers cooperation between SACGC and PNP in the implementation of the innovation, global acceleration, and Hackathon programs in Kuwait.

"It will help deploy capital to early-stage technology companies with emphasis on areas of priority such as digital transformation, education and energy," Al-Daihani added.

SACGC, an affiliate of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), was established in May 2010 as an initiative of late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Aiming to nurture Kuwaiti individuals who have exceptional abilities, the Center is dedicated to integration of knowledge and intelligence by sponsoring gifted and creative individuals. (end)

rsr









MENAFN19112024000071011013ID1108904129