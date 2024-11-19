Kuwait Held To 1-1 Draw By Jordan In World Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team were held a 1-1 draw with Jordan on Tuesday in the Group B of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Jordan's Yazan Al-Naimat scored in the 21st minute, while Kuwait's Mohammad Dahham equalized in the 68th minute.

Kuwaiti team attempted several times to score in the rivals' net, but the match ended 1-1, placing Kuwait in the fifth position with four points.

South Korea tops the group with 14 points followed by Iraq, 11, Jordan, nine, Oman, six, and Palestine came sixth with three points. Kuwaitis will play against Iraq and Oman next March. (end)

