New York Film Academy Ranked #20 In The Wrap’S 2024 Top 50 Film Schools List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- he New York Academy (NYFA), a global leader in hands-on film, media, and entertainment education, has been ranked #20 in The Wrap's prestigious 2024 list of the Top 50 Film . This recognition underscores NYFA's commitment to providing exceptional, hands-on immersive training for aspiring filmmakers, actors, animators, and professionals.

Each year, The Wrap compiles its rankings based on several factors, including academic reputation, faculty credentials, connections, and the success of alumni in the entertainment industry. NYFA's inclusion in the Top 20 is a testament to its longstanding dedication to producing world-class talent who go on to thrive in the film, television, and digital media industries.

“We are thrilled to be ranked among the top film schools in the world,” said Michael Young, President of the New York Film Academy.“This recognition reflects the hard work and passion of our students, faculty, and staff, and reinforces our mission to provide the most dynamic and comprehensive education in the visual storytelling arts. At NYFA, we prioritize hands-on experience, collaboration, and individualized mentorship, ensuring that our graduates are equipped to succeed in an ever-evolving media landscape.”

As an institution that has trained countless filmmakers, actors, screenwriters, and other media professionals, NYFA offers a broad range of programs across film, animation, virtual reality, photography, musical theatre, and game design. With campuses in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Florence, Italy, Australia, and around the world, NYFA's curriculum emphasizes real-world experience and industry engagement, giving students the tools they need to thrive in the competitive world of entertainment.

Notable alumni include Emmy-winning filmmakers, Academy Award nominees, and celebrated actors who have made their mark on both the big and small screens, including Bill Hader, Issa Rae, Aubrey Plaza, Eve Hewson, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mohamed Diab, Armando Bo, and James Friend, to name a few. The school's connections with top industry professionals, studios, organizations, film festivals, and its global alumni network provides students with unparalleled networking opportunities, internships, and career pathways.

In addition to its impressive academic offerings, NYFA is known for its world-class faculty, many of whom are successful working professionals in the film and entertainment industry. This faculty ensures that students receive training that is not only comprehensive but also up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies. All of NYFA's faculty are impressive and successful professionals, including some award-winning and notable names: Tony Richmond, Manual Billeter, Lizzie Gotlieb, Claudia Rashke, Lynda Goodfriend, Blanche Baker, Craig Caton-Largent, Kristy Cates, Randall Dottin, Jenni Powell, David Armstrong, and more.

For more information about the New York Film Academy and its programs, please visit .

About New York Film Academy

Learn more at

NYFA Students Filming on the Backlot in Los Angeles NYFA Students Filming in Times Square, New York City

