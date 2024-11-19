Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum As 120+ Key Companies At The Forefront Delveinsight

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune characterized by inflammation and tissue damage across multiple organ systems, such as the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, and brain. The incidence of autoimmune diseases, including SLE, has been increasing globally, with a significant impact on demand for targeted and effective therapies.

DelveInsight's systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment.



In October 2024, the FDA approved the investigational new drug (IND) application for Cullinan Therapeutics' CLN-978 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In September 2024,

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Descartes-08 for the treatment of juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM).

In September 2024, Caribou Biosciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast-track designation to CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

In September 2024, UCB and Biogen reported successful results from their Phase III clinical trial of the PHOENYCS GO study, which tested dapirolizumab pegol as a treatment for moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus.

In August 2024, Conduit Pharmaceuticals announced they will be conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate AZD1656 for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus

(SLE).



In July 2024, the first individual received the therapy Descartes-08 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. This therapy has been previously administered to patients with myasthenia gravis, a long-term autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness. In February 2024, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals formed a major global research and development partnership with Viatris to advance and commercialize two Phase III assets, selatogrel and cenerimod, on a global scale.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues in various parts of the body. The exact cause of SLE is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors. Common triggers include infections, sunlight exposure, and certain medications. Women, particularly of childbearing age, are more commonly affected.

Symptoms of SLE vary widely and can affect many organ systems, leading to a wide range of clinical presentations. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes, photosensitivity, and fever. More severe cases can affect the kidneys, heart, lungs, and central nervous system, potentially leading to life-threatening complications.

Diagnosis of SLE is based on a combination of clinical features and laboratory tests. The antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is a common initial screening tool, but additional tests like anti-double stranded DNA (anti-dsDNA) and anti-Smith antibodies, as well as assessments of kidney and liver function, are often necessary. Diagnosis can be challenging because SLE symptoms often mimic those of other diseases.

Treatment for SLE focuses on managing symptoms and preventing flares. Mild cases may be treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antimalarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine. More severe cases may require corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs such as azathioprine, methotrexate, or newer biologics like belimumab. Lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding excessive sun exposure and managing stress, are also essential in controlling the disease.

